Gangs Of Lagos Producers, Amazon Apologise Over Eyo Masquerade Portrayal

Share

A Lagos high court has approved the settlement terms between the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) and the producers of ‘Gangs of Lagos’ over the controversial portrayal of the Eyo Masquerade in the film.

Directed by Jade Osiberu and produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ was released on Amazon’s Prime Video on April 7, 2023. The film attracted backlash over the “defamatory depiction” of Isale Eko as a den of criminals and the Eyo Masquerade as a gang of murderers.

The union took legal action and sought N10 billion in damages against Amazon and the film’s producers. In her ruling, according to a legal document dated February 20, Idowu Alakija, the presiding judge, stated that the parties involved agreed to “resolve all disputes concerning the film amicably”.

The attorney general of Lagos and the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board were listed as first and second respondents in the lawsuit.

The third to 12th respondents included Osiberu, Akindoju, Adesegun Adetoro, Demi Olubanwo, Olumide Soyombo, Bankole W, Adesua Etomi, Kola Aina, Greoh Limited, and Amazon Web Services Nigeria Limited.

The court ruled that the filmmakers and Amazon are required to issue letters of apology acknowledging that ‘Gangs of Lagos’ “erroneously portrayed and disparaged the cultural heritage” of the Eyo Masquerade and the Isale Eko people.

In return, IDU and its affiliated chieftaincy families agreed to withdraw all claims and legal actions against the filmmakers and Amazon. They also pledged not to pursue further lawsuits or complaints related to the film.

“The Parties agree that this Term of Settlement is binding, and the applicants shall not further commence, file, maintain, continue, pursue, or prosecute against the respondents, any complaint, claims, suit, arbitration, or other administrative or proceedings of any kind based upon or related to the subject matter,” the documents reads in part.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Adeniji Kazeem, chairman of Isale-Eko descendants, said the community “feels vindicated by this judgement”.

Kazeem urged the national and state film censors to be more vigilant in the scrutiny of films that are licensed for viewing in the country.

“Furthermore, we assert that there are strong imperatives for Lagos state to revisit its constitutional rights to properly oversee the production and censorship of films utilizing its cultural material and resources,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

