Gangs Attack Kogi Hospital Staff Over Patient’s Death

A medical professional identified as Dr Currency, who practices at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Lokoja of Kogi State capital has said that a group of individuals stormed the hospital and thrashed employees while on duty in response to a patient’s death.

Dr Currency made the disclosure in a statement issued via his X account, noting, “My team was called to the A&E to review a new patient. A group of men in Kaftan broke through the gate and started demanding for the doctors on duty.

“Apparently, they lost a patient. And they came for the doctors. One of them, I learnt, is a political leader.

“I was looking at them, confused because I don’t know the patient. The next thing I knew, the leader stoned his phones at me. There were just three doctors there. We stood up from there and went inside.

“They broke into the room where we were, held me and my male colleague, almost tearing our shirts. I was too confused to speak. There were so many. We managed to break away from the A&E and left for another ward.

“They wrestled the gun from the man, with several shots released during the struggle. The hospital gate was locked. We are currently hiding in different locations in the hospital. They have disarmed the security men in the hospital. I don’t feel safe.

“I was able to record this amid the chaos. This is happening at Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja. We are currently still in hiding.”

In his post, the doctor said that the men started to damage hospital property and attack staff, and that the Chief Security Officer confronted them with a revolver because they had turned aggressive.