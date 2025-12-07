Ganduje’s Independent Hisbah Commences Recruitment

The Independent Hisbah Guard, an initiative conceived by former Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has begun its recruitment exercise to engage 12,000 prospective guards.

The idea for the new outfit emerged after the reported dismissal of 12,000 personnel from the Kano State Hisbah Board by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Alhaji Baffa Babba DanAgundi, who is coordinating the recruitment, said the initiative aims to provide opportunities for those disengaged workers and support the security needs of the state.

He stressed that the recruitment is not politically motivated but intended to offer relief, employment, and community service.

Former Commander-General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Haroon Ibn Sina, who now leads the group under the name Independent Hisbah Fisabilillah, operating through the Ganduje Foundation said the organisation is voluntary and not affiliated with the state government.

“This is not a government agency. It is a voluntary organisation set up solely for the sake of Allah. We are not competing with the government Hisbah,” Ibn Sina said, noting that the group’s goals are religious and humanitarian.

The emergence of the Ganduje-backed Hisbah structure has sparked controversy, with the ruling NNPP government describing it as a move capable of generating tension and instability in the state.

The state government has also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Dr. Ganduje, accusing him of making inflammatory and derogatory statements capable of causing public unrest.