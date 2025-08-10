Ganduje’s Govt, Cause Of 51.9 % Stunted Growth Of Kano Children – Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has linked the State’s 51.9 percent stunted children problems to severe neglect of millions of Kano Children by the immediate past government of Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

This is even as the Governor, in a major step towards addressing the anomaly, reactivated Community Management of Acute Malnutrition centres across the 44 local government areas of the state, targeting over 17,000 children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

A statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said, “The intervention marks the first comprehensive effort in eight years, following the abandonment of the programme by the immediate past administration, a move that significantly contributed to a worrying 51.9% stunting rate, meaning one in every two children in Kano is affected.”

Speaking during the official unveiling of the revitalized malnutrition treatment centre in Takai Local Government Area, Governor Yusuf expressed deep concern over the dire nutritional condition affecting thousands of children in the state. He described the neglect as unacceptable and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to child survival and development.

Governor Yusuf disclosed that the state government has paid a counterpart contribution of N500 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which facilitated the procurement of 12,948 cartons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), a lifesaving supplement for treating severe malnutrition.

“Our children are suffering innocently from a preventable condition. With this intervention, we are giving hope to over 17,000 vulnerable children and restoring confidence in primary healthcare,” the governor stated.

He further revealed that the government is scaling up the Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Week (MNCHW), which includes the provision of Vitamin A supplements for children aged 6–59 months and Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) for pregnant women, as part of a broader strategy to reduce malnutrition and maternal health challenges.

The Health Manager, UNICEF Field Office Kano, Dr. Serekeberehan Seyoum Deres, commended Kano State for being the highest single-state contributor to the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) in Nigeria, with the release of N500 million.

He noted that UNICEF, alongside development partners, has invested significantly in improving nutrition indicators in Kano and across Nigeria. Dr. Deres emphasized the importance of sustained funding and urged the Kano State Government to consider a second round of MNCHW by December 2025 and to procure adequate quantities of deworming tablets to reach all children aged 12–59 months.

He also appealed for the approval of six months of paid maternity leave for nursing mothers in the state, a policy he said is vital to protecting infant nutrition and promoting exclusive breastfeeding.

UNICEF reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the Kano State Government to strengthen multisectoral responses to nutrition and health challenges affecting women and children.