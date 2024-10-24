Ganduje’s Alleged Bribery Case: Court To Hear Pending Applications Nov 20

Share

A Kano State High Court, yesterday, fixed November 20, to hear all pending applications in the ongoing case of alleged bribery and misappropriation of funds running into billions of naira against former Governor of Kano State and now National Chairman of All Progressives Congress ) APC), Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Ganduje, and others.

Ganduje, alongside his wife, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited are charged with eight counts of alleged bribery, misappropriation and diversion of public funds.

When the case came up for hearing of the 6th defendant’s preliminary objection, yesterday, counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Adeola Adedipe (SAN), told the court that they were ready to proceed.

“My lord, we have filed our counter-affidavit and one of our witnesses is here before the court, all the way from Lagos State. Counsel to 1st, 2nd and 4th defendants, Mr Offiong Offiong (SAN), told the court that they have not been served the preliminary objection and the plaintiff’s counter affidavit.

“My lord, we are not ready. We filed an application. We are asking for another date to move the application.” Counsel to the 3rd and 7th defendants, Mr Taye Falola, informed the court that they have not been served also with the applications and counter-affidavit.

“We filed our preliminary objection on motion on notice dated and filed October 10. We humbly apply for another date for hearing.” Counsel to the 6th respondent, Mr Nureini Jimoh (SAN), told the court that he filed a notice of preliminary objection dated July 9.

”We are ready to proceed and move the application” Counsel to the 5th and 8th defendants, Abdul Adamu (SAN), and Mr Faruk Asekome, said they have not been served with the preliminary objection as well as a counter-affidavit. “We equally filed our notice of preliminary objection dated October 17 and filed on the 18th.

“My lord, we are also asking for another date.” Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu said service of processes is very important and, therefore, overruled the plaintiff’s application. She adjourned the matter for hearing of all pending applications on November 20.

