Ganduje’s Aide Slams Principal’s Accusers On Corruption

The media aide to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has slammed the accusers of his principal on corruption.

Chief Oliver Okpala, Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to Ganduje in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday said, “Politicians should know that the days are gone for the tactics of bad blood and recklessness in the nation’s orbit of partisan politics”

Okpala’s statement was in reaction to the media attacks by the Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado against the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje following his appointment as Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Chief Okpala maintained that the era of politics of victimisation, antagonism, bad blood and recklessness in Nigeria was gone.

According to Chief Okpala, what should now be preponderant in the minds of Nigerians should be political sanity, peace and decorum rather than divisive tactics, bitterness and rancour which do not guarantee political advancements.

According to Chief Okpala, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of the National Chairman of the APC as Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN has come to many well-meaning Nigerians as a well-deserved placement.

“But as usual a few disgruntled elements, principally, the Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado have seen it as a fresh opportunity to launch attacks and smear campaigns against Dr Ganduje.

“So suddenly, Rimingado has mischievously found his voice and remembered that he would prosecute Ganduje for corruption. This is laughable of such a public official who should know that his office is a sacred trust of the people.

“This is a clear indication that Rumingado has not learnt lessons from his earlier removal and disgrace from office.

“He has failed to learn that public office is not for personal aggrandisement nor for narrow gains through wicked machinations.

“His arrest, detention and removal over corruption should have taught him a lesson.

“Unfortunately for him, he has returned to his seat and his target is to attack Ganduje, a shining star in Nigeria’s political space.

“Rimingado should realise that the era of politics of victimisation, antagonism and bad blood in Nigeria is gone.

“The APC government ably led by President Tinubu has made it abundantly clear in its approach to politics and governance.

“Rimingado must have a rethink over his style of projecting his personal animosity against Ganduje.

“There is no basis for comparing Rimingado to Ganduje in terms of age, education, political achievements and other facets of life.

“He should be wise enough to use his tongue to count his teeth and know that he shouldn’t use this menial job created for him to cast aspersion on the person of Dr Ganduje, a former two-time Governor of Kano state and the National Chairman of the ruling party.

“We know that Rimingado is on an errand but he should consider the Edo proverb that says “If one is sent on an errand as a slave, he or she should be wise enough to deliver the message as a son, not as a slave”

“Rimingado should not lose sight of the enormous services Ganduje has rendered to this nation, the many rivers he has crossed and the giants strides he has achieved for the country in diverse capacities.

“Someone with a clean and noble record would not accept such a job of being used as an avenue for victimisation and vendetta.

“It is absurd that Rumingado has continued to yield himself to be used as an instrument for ignoble acts in the current political dispensation, particularly in Kano state.

“While one fittingly congratulates Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje on his appointment as Chairman, of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, one should equally thank President Tinubu for his visionary leadership that has made him to continue to appoint people of substance in the right positions.

“If past presidents had followed this path of recognising those who have served selflessly as President Tinubu is doing, Nigeria would have since made a much more appreciable progress.

“People would put in more efforts and make more sacrifices for the progress of the nation knowing that they would be appreciated for their good works.”

Okpala said also, “Ganduje’s appointment as Chairman of FAAN by the President stands as a testament to Ganduje’s outstanding contributions to nation-building, unwavering commitment to public service and steadfast dedication to focused leadership through the years.

“This appointment is indicative of the immense confidence reposed in Ganduje by the President, to advance national development and continue to promote the principles of good governance.”

