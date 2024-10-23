Ganduje’s Aide Defends Principal On ‘Capturing’ Of S’West States For APC

Share

The aide of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Chief Oliver Okpala has defended his principal, Abdullahi Ganduje on his comment on “Capturing” of states for APC.

Dismissing the views of the opposition parties, Okpala said his principal, Dr Ganduje remains an unwavering and committed democrat.

He said, “Dr Ganduje believes in the practice of democratic principles and ideals just as he remains unshakable in his dedication to Nigeria as a nation.”

Okpala made the above disposition while reacting to recent criticisms by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties over an alleged usage of the expression, “APC will capture two other states after Ondo” credited to Dr. Ganduje at a recent stakeholders meeting of the APC in Ondo state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Debo Ologunagba had in a statement portrayed Dr. Ganduje as an undemocratic personality, claiming that the APC National Chairman does not believe in the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

However, Okpala in the statement wondered how those who have never really occupied elective positions of honour in the country could describe a man who has twice, contested and won the governorship of a great state like Kano through a democratic process, as not being a true democrat.

He maintained that even before the present democratic dispensation, Dr Ganduje had contested and won important positions in reputable political organisations like the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN.

Also, the National Chairman’s aide described the statement by the PDP as the rantings of an organisation sunk in the political ocean of misery and rudderlessness.

He said the PDP was a party in crisis that could not put its house in order and, therefore unable to see clearly.

He described Ologunagba’s attack on Ganduje as a clear show of ignorance and deep inadequacy in the terrain of language proficiency.

“It is shameful that Ologunagba and other PDP chieftains are angling for Ganduje’s Jugular over a simple comment portraying the desire of the APC to win the South West states into its fold. What is wrong with that?

“Ologunagba and his party are only crying because of the imminent defeat starring them in Ondo just like they were roundly beaten in Edo.

According to him, “It is important to note that the word capture allegedly used by Ganduje is not negative on its own, but the PDP attack dogs have added “Forcefully” to it in an attempt to mislead the public.

“Ganduje never used the word forcefully and this kind of mischief is what these misguided PDP hawks are known for.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how the PDP, during its days in power threw caution to the wind and sought to stifle all opposition and destroy the nation’s democracy right from 1999 till 2015 when they were roundly rejected by Nigerians.”

