Ganduje, Wife, Others To Appear In Court April 17

The Kano State Government is set to arraign the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in court over alleged misappropriation of state funds and alleged diversion of landed properties belonging to the state.

An arraignment summon sighted by New Telegraph shows that Ganduje is to be arraigned alongside his wife, Hafsat, and six others on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged dollar bribery, as well as diversion and misappropriation of funds, including $413,000 and N1.38 billion.

Other respondents in the suit are Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

The Kano State Government, in the criminal charge filed against Ganduje and the other respondents, said it has assembled 15 witnesses

The matter has been adjourned to April 17th, 2024, for arraignment before Justice Malam Na’aba of the Kano State High Court.