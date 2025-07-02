Ganduje: Why Are They Resigning?

Three highbrow resignations of recent are those of the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale; the NNPC Limited spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, and now the chairman of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje.

If you asked, you would most likely be told by a cross-section of our people that the reasons given by the threesome for their resignation were suspect. Public officers – and these include politicians – be they elected or appointed – hardly resign here on their own volition.

Whenever they quit office, it is most likely they have been forced to do so. Many get fired just like that! They get to hear the announcement on the radio while at home cuddling their wife; on the way to or from office, while on international assignments abroad – just name it! Announcing his resignation on 7 September, 2024.

Ngelale said he did so to address medical issues affecting his immediate family. Grapevine sources, however, said he lost out in the power-play that ensued amongst the top media minders of Mr. President.

His aloofness from his professional colleagues, leading to his inability to rally his constituency, was said to have rendered him impotent in the eyes of his bosses.

A few weeks after a clean sweep of the top Management positions in the NNPCL by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the appointment on 2 April, 2025 of Bashir Ojulari as the new sheriff in town, the spokesperson of the octopus oil company, Olufemi Soneye, tendered his letter of resignation, precisely on 21 June, 2025.

His reason was that he needed more time to devote to his family as well as attend to personal responsibilities that require his closer attention.

Reading his reasons for resigning his post, I laughed! I am sure the majority of Nigerians will do likewise! Pardon those of us who think or act that way!

As it is said, a man is the sum total of his experience; and our experience here is that people hardly resign their positions, even when it is crystal clear they should.

Someone said a silent house-cleaning exercise is ongoing at the NNPCL. The oil company must be given a thorough shakeup if it is to fulfill its mandate and live up to expectations.

Ganduje’s resignation took many unawares. What is cooking? Next was the rumour that the Secretary to the Federal Government, George Akume, was also on his way out, before that rumour was debunked. But Ganduje’s resignation was real.

The man is out in the cold already and someone else has started acting in his place. The interesting thing about Ganduje’s resignation is the kite being flown by his supporters to hide the actual reasons why he resigned:

That he was leaving because his former boss turned archrival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was coming into the party! The reasons advanced at the other end are quite different, though; giving an impression that the resignation was nothing but a generous, face-saving softlanding.

The leopard cannot change its skin. The official statement, however, is that Ganduje esigned on health grounds! Why do people hide the reasons behind their resignation?

Most of the time, it is because they have not done well. Another reason is that spilling the beans can be dangerous. If you know too much, you are not allowed to talk that much.

Like the Third Republic ex-governor of Oyo state, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, who died recently, told an interviewer, there are secrets that people necessarily must take to their grave.

Ex-governor of Osun State and first chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, also said a similar thing: The disadvantage, however, is that vital information is lost to the system as well as to the generality of our people.

The system does not get better, and the institutions of state do not get stronger when there are no consequences for bad behaviour.

The worst aspect of it is that those concerned will always be looked at with suspicion and whispers will trail them everywhere they go.

Did he, did he not? Maybe, maybe not! They will forever have to cast curious glances about them everywhere they go. Why men prefer such discomfort instead of speaking the truth once and putting the devil to shame gives food for thought.

FEEDBACK

RE: FG, NUJ and Yahaya Bell… What a good write-up! The rate of corruption is increasing at an alarm – ing rate in Nigeria. Who will purify the society? Joseph Olanrewaju Adepoju.

Well done, my brother! (The writeup) is such an un-put-down-able read! I thoroughly enjoyed the ‘series’, as it was an agglomeration of so many topical issues affecting all spheres or sections of our society.

May your pen never run dry! – Arc. Kayode Anibaba. Well said! Well written! Well argued! Thanks! What else to say as the nation continues to lose the social institutions that should serve as pillars of its integrity and conscience?

Like you observed, the students union, gone! The Bar and Bench, gone! Human rights groups, gone! NUJ, NGE, all gone, fallen prey to corruption, indiscipline, and love for filthy lucre!

Those one-time formidable allies of the people have jumped ship and now dine with the devil, so to speak! To whom, then, shall we run for redemption? Let people like you continue to roar in this wilderness of ours, like biblical John the Baptist.

Maybe a redeemer or Daniel will one day come to judgment! – Dipo Onabanjo. I have always loved the way you hit the nail on the head by calling a spade, a spade! Standards have gone down in the (Journalism) profession and the Union.

Something needs to be done to stop the downward trend. May your ink never dry! – Wale Ojo. Nigeria is sucked in already! But let those who are righteous continue to be righteous still, and the unrighteous also should continue.

We will not carry money to heaven and, like my people would say, you cannot eat beyond what your stomach can take! – Adebola Olowo. A good read and suitable for record purposes.

The NUJ was celebrating Yahaya ta-ta-ta-ta as a result of what they received from him when he was in office while the FG was celebrating him for the role he played and will still play for Tinubu’s second term.

In both cases, that tells you what money can do to sway rational thinking. – Tola Winjobi. Horrible! The leadership ought to be impeached! – Comrade Femi Aborishade. Nigeria is now a joke!

Adunbarin Segun Kukoyi. Truly, both acts of recognition used as garlands on ex-governor Yahaya Bello should be a painful concern to NIgerians, especially those who witnessed the abuses that preceded his enthronement as governor, his tenure as well as the post-term sacrilegious behaviour of dragging the EFCC in the mud.

The man who exhibited such an uncomplimentary attitude in and out of his executive position at only 50 years of age does not deserve NUJ’s Lifetime Award or the presidency’s birthday wishes.

Both acts remain a blight on the nation’s claim to fighting corruption – which many citizens continue to doubt anyway! Except the word “corruption” has acquired a different meaning in our society! – Dele Morakinyo. I can understand your concern.

Apart from the two cases that you mentioned, another baffling issue which has generated much reaction in the social media recently was how the FG could descend so low as to dabble into the personal case between the honorable Senator Natasha Akpoti and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha was arraigned for the flimsy and trivial issue of making defamatory statements that could ruin the “reputation’ of Akpabio and Yahaya Bello.

Now tell me, what further ‘reputation’ did . What we are witnessing is simply part of the preparatory measures for the coming 2027 general elections.

Dr. JF Olukotun. You hit the nail on the head but I am sure you have stepped on so many toes! Kindly keep it up as the watchdog of the society that journalists ought to be.

It is very unfortunate that we found ourselves in this situation; not NUJ alone but the society generally is full of sycophants, including in the presidency.

Soga Bashola. Honestly, I am fed up with our country and its institutions. Imagine NUJ! We no longer have any honour left in us.

I am not surprised at the Presidency’s congratulatory message to Yahaya Bello, but they should note that Donald Duke became the governor of Cross River State at 38, while Bello became Governor at 40.

So the record for the youngest governor in the 4th Republic goes to Donald Duke. – Alhaji 1010. Very interesting piece, but were you surprised? NUJ derailed a long time ago, before I left journalism in 1990.

Many union officers at national and state levels see their position as a shortcut to political appointments. They overdo each other in conferring fawning awards and accolades on militicians and politicians likely to enhance their chances.

It will only get worse as the rat race to mine professional rewards from political largesse persists. – Wole Agunbiade.