Ganduje Visits Paris, Inaugurates APC’s Chapter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje over the weekend visited Paris, France, where he inaugurated the new executive of the Paris chapter of the party.

The APC National Chairman used the occasion to call on all diaspora members to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms and Renewed Hope Agenda. President Bola Tinubu had travelled to Paris, France in the last two weeks.

Last week, the Presidency issued a statement that the President had left Paris for London and to return back to Nigeria after the Easter celebration.

Speaking at the event, Ganduje, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, emphasized the importance of unity among party members in the diaspora, stressing their role in supporting the administration’s economic transformation efforts.

