Ganduje Visits Anyim, Prepares To Welcome Kwankwaso To APC

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has said that he’s willing to accept Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election provided he is ready to dump his current party for the ruling party.

Ganduje who spoke on Monday at a press conference in Kano State said no one would say Kwankwaso is not a good politician after serving as a two-term Governor of Kano State.

Ganduje also hosted Anyim Pius Anyim, a senior member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Secretary to the government of the Federation, at his Abuja residence on Sunday.

He said, “Nobody will say Kwankwaso is not a good politician, at least he was a two-term Kano Governor, although, in disrupted tenures, he was Minister of Defence, even though he doesn’t know what is defense, and was once a Senator, even though he never said anything throughout his stay there.

“But, if he is willing to decamp to APC, our door is open, especially now that someone from his state is the party chairman, it will be easier for him to lobby.”

When asked why Kwankwaso wasn’t included on President Bola Tinubu’s list of nominees for ministerial positions, Ganduje revealed that the NNPP candidate was never made a guarantee to be included.

When he got home after his meeting with the President in Paris, France, he claimed to have first heard the news from Kwankwaso himself.

“It is true that President Tinubu has promised to run a unity government, and he stood by his words. Nyesom Wike, from PDP, is now a Ministerial nominee. But Kwankwaso is the one who said he will be given appointment initially, and not the President himself,” he added.

Four days after being formally installed as the party’s national chairman at the National Executive Committee meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday, the APC chairman conducted his first official media conference.

In a similar spirit, Ganduje received Anyim on Sunday at his home in Abuja.

Anyim’s attendance at the home of the APC national chairman has fueled the growing rumours that he may be preparing to defect to the ruling party, even if the specifics of their conversation have not been made public.

Early in July, the former SGF paid the President a strange “courtesy visit” at the Presidential Villa.