Ganduje Urges Nigerians To Maintain Spirit Of Hope In Tinubu’s Govt

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday, urged Nigerians not to lose hope in President Bola Tinubu, saying he has a strong conviction that the current administration can steer the country out of its current economic challenges.

Ganduje, who stated this in a Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said the President has demonstrated a remarkable commitment toward improving the country.

He said, “Christians should remain resolute in their unwavering commitment to the growth and progress of our great nation. Nigeria is blessed with tremendous potential, and we firmly believe that with collective efforts and dedication, we can overcome all the challenges that come our way.

“I have profound confidence in the astute leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the development and upliftment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He encouraged Christians across the nation to see Christmas as a time to reflect on the love and blessings Christ’s birth bestowed on the faithful.

According to him, the virtues of Christ’s spirit of hope, sacrifice, peace and joy defined His true lifestyle.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us use this season of goodwill to build bridges, mend relationships, and promote harmony within our communities. Let us remember the power of unity, love, and sacrifice. Let us forge ahead into the New Year, armed with renewed hope, determination and a commitment to building a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

“It is my fervent prayer that this festive season brings us closer to our dreams and aspirations, and may the coming year be a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.