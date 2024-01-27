Ganduje To Kwankwaso: I’ll Be Your Leader Once You Join APC

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso that once he defected to the ruling party, he will be his leader.

Ganduje’s comment followed the statement made by the NNPP National Secretary over call that Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State should join the APC to better ruled the state.

Reacting to the statement via a viral audio clip, the former Governor of Kano State stressed that when it comes to APC, he remains the number one person who matters the most.

He said, “If you are talking about APC we are the leaders of APC. Not in local government, not in state, not in zones but national as a whole.

“If you are an APC membership card holder, you are a subordinate and follower of the national leader. The same thing with leaders in ward, state and zonal levels.

“If you defect to APC today, you are our subordinate and follower. It is important for you to note this; a child of the household and a stranger are all under the care of the head of the house.”

Speaking to a teeming supporters of the APC in Kano, he called on them not to panic or exercise any fear about someone coming to join them at the party.

He added, “Don’t be afraid if someone comes to your house to get one thing or the other. For you to go to his house looking for anything and for him to come to your house which one do you prefer?

“We are calling on them to come back to APC. Is that a crime? One who has something is the one to beg, and one that has something is the one who gives so we are begging then to measure and see, that leading this country in their party is not going to be possible. So if is something to be proud of for us when we call on them.

“As I told you people, whoever you are and your status in the party even if you are ‘Jagora’ (leader) once you come to APC then your grandfather is here!”

Daily Trust reports that Kwankwaso, the leader of the NNPP, is colloquially called Jagora by Kwankwasiyya adherents in Kano and other parts of the country.

Ganduje, who has been in Kano since late Thursday evening, had been engaging with the party stakeholders and supporters across the state.

He had, after a stakeholders’ meeting, extended a hand of fellowship to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and others to join the APC.

However, the governor had rejected the call, saying that it did not follow a formal channel of communication.