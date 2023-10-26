Ganduje To Atiku, Obi: You Can Actualize Your Presidential Ambitions After Tinubu’s Second Term

…Says it is time to implement Renewed Hope Agenda

With the Supreme Court judgement in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Appeal on Thursday, the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said the Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi could still achieve their presidential ambitions after 2031 of Tinubu’s second term.

Ganduje, in his elated statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu said that the victory would afford the President the opportunity to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the party.

He also used the opportunity of the statement to call on the two opposition Presidential candidates to join hands to lift the country.

According to him, no one individual owns the country.

He said, “Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight to extend the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031.”

The APC National Chairman remarked that the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict would now pave the way for President Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the Renewed Hope mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians, just as he called on the presidential candidates of the opposition peoples democratic party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development.

He also called on Nigerians irrespective of political leaning to rally around the President to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and move the country on the path of sustainable progress.