Ganduje Survives Removal Plot As APC NEC Backs Tinubu Reforms

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) yesterday passed a vote of confidence in the National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Dr Umar Ganduje and President Bola Tinubu for their performances.

There were speculations before the meeting attended by Tinubu that Ganduje would be removed as national chairman following intense pressure by North Central to have the position.

A statement after the meeting said the NEC reviewed the economic situation in the country and believed that the President is doing well.

The statement said the issue of the 2027 presidential election was not discussed as Tinubu is concerned with delivering good governance.

It said there was no issue of any change of the leadership of the NWC at the meeting, as he said the national chairmanship is zoned to the North West. The NEC asked those intending to change the NWC to bury their hatchets.

The APC insisted that the meeting was well attended despite the absence of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari; Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai; and exMinister of Transportation Rotimi Ameachi. Ganduje said the focus should be on the forthcoming Anambra and Osun governorship election. According to him, the party has begun preparations for the primary for the Anambra governorship poll.

On El-Rufai, APC spokesman Felix Morka said: “Now, as for statements credited to former Governor of Kaduna State, the organs of the party, whether they are working or they’re not working. “Look, I think that any Nigerian knows the answer to that question. APC and its organs are working as effectively as possible.”

