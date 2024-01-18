Ganduje Speaks On Those Behind Election Violence

Politicians, not the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are to blame for the violence that obstructs the peaceful conduct of Nigerian elections, according to Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje, a two-term Governor of Kano State made this remark on Wednesday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja while hosting a team of INEC officials to observe elections and parties.

Recall that the necessary yearly verification of political parties was conducted by INEC at the National Secretariat of the APC.

The APC National Chairman assured INEC that his party had established systems to keep the party active all year long, not only during elections.

Ganduje claimed to have given the order for every APC office in the nation to be operational.

He informed INEC that the APC was prepared to supply the information required due to the party’s strength.

He noted: “There is no doubt today is a historic day, the day of reckoning, accomplishment, in terms of the relationship between INEC, and political parties, particularly the ruling party, APC.

“We are developing what we call the National Institute for Progressive Studies in order to teach our members the basics of democracy so that the issue of hate speech will be eliminated.

“I know one of the biggest problems of INEC in conducting elections is insecurity. Everyone will say INEC, but it is the politicians.”