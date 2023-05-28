Ganduje Speaks On Slamming Death Penalty On Phone Snatchers In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday reacted to the news making the rounds that the state government placed a death penalty on phone snatchers in the state.

Ganduje in a statement issued by the Kano State Security Council declared phone snatching as armed robbery, and any individual or group caught in the act will be treated with the death penalty.

According to the outgoing Commission for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, the council, which was ruled over by Ganduje during its valedictory session, noted that the perpetration of the act in recent times has reached worrisome heights and therefore needs drastic measures.

He also stated that the council has agreed to put in place a special squad within the security system to deal with the menace and other acts of criminality.

A stern warning was issued by the commissioner while deliberating on the swearing-in of the new governor, said that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure a peaceful ceremony and warned miscreants who might use the occasion to cause violence in the name of celebrations to refrain from such act.

The statement reads, “Destruction of properties belonging to the public, individual or the opposition will not be tolerated as adequate measures have been taken to deal with such act decisively.”

According to the commissioner during the meeting, Ganduje reiterated the need for a smooth transition of power in the state and called for a peaceful ceremony. He thanked the security agencies in the state for all the cooperation extended to him throughout his tenure and urged them to maintain the tempo.

However, virtually all the heads of the security agencies and other council members were in attendance at the meeting.