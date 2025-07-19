Ganduje Speaks On His Absent During Tinubu’s Kano Visit

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday clarified why he was unavoidably absent during President Bola Tinubu’s condolence visit to Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s family in Kano State on Friday.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Ganduje’s former Chief of Staff, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Saturday, July 19, in Abuja.

Garba said, contrary to media speculations suggesting that Ganduje was either unwell or deliberately excluded from the President’s entourage, Ganduje had travelled to London for a personal engagement that had been arranged well in advance.

He said President Tinubu’s visit, which was aimed at paying condolences to the family of the late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, was communicated to Ganduje, but unfortunately, despite frantic efforts to reschedule his flight and itinerary, the logistics made it impossible for him to return in time.

Garba emphasised that Ganduje’s resignation as APC National Chairman in no way affects his cordial and longstanding relationship with President Tinubu, a bond built over years of mutual respect and political alignment.

“Dr Ganduje made every effort to adjust his plans but was unable to do so.

“However, despite being abroad, Dr Ganduje remained in constant communication virtually every hour or two with key party leaders, including the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and the APC Kano State Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, to ensure smooth coordination for the President’s visit.

“The APC in Kano remains fully united, loyal, and committed to the vision and leadership of President Tinubu,” he said, reaffirming the party’s strong support for the Renewed Hope Agenda.