Ganduje, Source Of APC Predicament, Bad Omens Await Party – NNPP

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashimu Dungurawa has said that soon President Bola Tinubu and all those who matter in the All Progressives Congress (APC) will realise their biggest mistakes of allowing Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to emerge as the party National Chairman.

“The biggest mistake made by President Tinubu and the APC who is who was allowing Ganduje to become their Party Chairman, because the Former Kano Governor, has no track record of Political success in his life”.

Hashimu Dungurawa who was speaking to Newsmen in Kano, on Saturday, noted in despair that, a Person whose government in Kano, had left so much to desire with a lot of allegations could be allowed to become a National Party Leader.

“This is a Person that is still facing charges of alleged Dollar video clip saga, he also allegedly squandered borrowed Billions of Naira from Banks in the name of capital projects but ended up with some few jobs around”.

The NNPP Chairman said there are a lot of good Party Men in APC who would have managed the Party and also posed threats to other Parties, and they were all neglected and Ganduje whose Political successes could not be immediately spelt out without attachment to somebody was choosing, “what a misapplication of choice”.

He said with the coming up with some Bye Elections in November the Party (APC) will know that they have no good leader to make the party win any elections.

“The Kogi, Bayelsa and one other elections that are coming up on November APC and indeed President Tinubu would fully realize their huge mistakes of allowing Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to becomes the party Chairman”.

Hashimu reminded that in all of Ganduje’s Political trajectory, he was leaning on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his Political godfather, and since he left him he couldn’t make any significant Political prowess because he was not known to victory in Politics.

He then advised President Ahmad Bola Tinubu not to allow Ganduje to continue after his few caretaker days to have any chance of remaining as APC Chairman, “because with him nothing good ever befall the Party”.