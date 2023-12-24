Ganduje, Shettima Bag Chieftaincy Titles In Anambra

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje CON and Vice President Kashim Shattima CON have bagged chieftaincy titles in Anambra State.

While Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was conferred with the title of Aguna Eche’mba 1 of Ndigbo “Lion that protects Igbo people”, Shettima has conferred Igwe Okofia VI “Friend of the Igbo People” Title.

The Chieftaincy titles were conferred on the two leaders BY His Majesty Igwe Dr. Robert C. Eze (Okofi VI) during the 32nd Ofala festival of Ukpo Dumukofia on Saturday.

The festival was Organised and sponsored by Prince Arthur Eze and took place at Dumukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

His Majesty Igwe said the chieftaincy title was conferred on Ganduje because he is one of the leading de-tribalized politicians in Nigeria and protected the Igbos while he was governor of Kano State.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, and IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, were present at the event.

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was accompanied by the Vice Chairman South East, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, Deputy Publicity Secretary Hon. Duro Meseko, his Chief of Staff, Muhamamdu Garba, and Arc. Aminu Dabo.

Aminu Dahiru SSA to the National Chairman on Visual Communication & Events APC Secretariat, Abuja.