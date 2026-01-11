Ganduje Set To Receive Yusuf

All is set for the formal defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as former National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, returned from a foreign trip to perform the rituals.

Governor Yusuf was reported to have completed his defections billed for Monday, 12th January, after completing his E-registration at his Gwale Ward.

It is reported that Ganduje would formally receive him and escort him to do the registration at the Gwale Ward, after which, Governor Yusuf will in turn escort Ganduje to his village to also perform his E-registration.

Ganduje was expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. aboard an Emirates Airline flight, after which he will proceed onward to Abuja at 8 pm Following his return, the former c National Chairman is expected to commence a series of consultations and stakeholders’ meetings focusing on recent political developments in Kano State.

These engagements, according to a statement signed by his chief of staff, Malam Muhammad Garba, are aimed at reviewing the evolving political landscape and consulting widely with party leaders and critical stakeholders.