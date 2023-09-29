Ganduje Serial Loser, Can’t Win Polling Unit- NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje as “a serial loser”. Ganduje had earlier described the candidate of the NNPP in the February 25 presidential poll Musa Kwankwaso as “a loser”.

But the Kano NNPP S Chairman Hashimu Dun- gurawa said: “If Ganduje has forgotten he is talking to his political master, who he served as Deputy Governor for eight years.

“The same Kwankwaso made him a representative of Lake Chad and also his Personal Secretary when he was the Minister of Defence. “The same Kwankwaso after ensuring that he kept Ganduje closely, helping him to survive political life, ensured that in 2015 he personally, despite all odds, made him Kano State governor.

“It will amount to political betrayal for Ganduje to now have the guts to speak ill of Kwankwaso because there has been a time when even Ganduje in tears said he had nothing to pay Kwankwaso for what he did to him in life.” Dungurawa said Gandu- je had not won any election since 1999, adding that the former governor lost in his own polling Unit.

He said: “Ganduje couldn’t win Kano despite the fact that Kwankwaso came in with a brand new party. Even his own son he made to contest the House of Representatives poll lost. So what is he talking about.”