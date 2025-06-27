Ganduje Resigns As APC Nat’l Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje has resigned from his position with immediate effect.
Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State, cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to prioritize his well-being.
Although his resignation letter officially attributes the move to health concerns, sources close to the matter suggest that other political reasons may have also influenced his decision to step down.
Details later…
