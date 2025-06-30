New Telegraph

June 30, 2025
Ganduje Resignation: Dalori Chairs First APC NWC Meeting

Ganduje Resignation: Dalori Chairs First APC NWC Meeting

Following the resignation of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Deputy Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, is on Monday, presiding over his first National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in his capacity as Acting National Chairman.

New Telegraph reports that Dalori, along with several NWC members, is currently meeting at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. The meeting is expected to review recent developments within the party and formulate an official position.

Present at the ongoing meeting are the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, and other key party officials.

