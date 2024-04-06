Ganduje replies Yusuf: Diversionary tactics will not cover your failure

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State to avoid diversionary tactics aimed at covering up his failure to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state.

Ganduje, in a statement by his Chief press secretary, Edwin Olofu, remarked that he is not surprised with the latest antics of the Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration since there is nothing on the ground to justify the increase in statutory allocations to the state since the inception of the President Bola Tinubu led administration in May 29, 2023.