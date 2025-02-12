Share

Dr Abduallhai Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed suggestions of a power shift in 2027.

Ganduje who made this known on Tuesday asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will complete two full terms before the presidency returns to the North in 2031.

Speaking at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, while hosting members of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre (PBAT Media Centre) and the Tinubu Northern Youth Forum (TNYF), Ganduje reaffirmed the party’s commitment to power rotation but insisted that Tinubu’s tenure would not be cut short.

Ganduje’s remarks were a direct response to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who recently warned that the North could withdraw its support for Tinubu in 2027, similar to how it turned against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

“When a Northern leader served for eight years, we insisted that the presidency should go to the South. Now that we have achieved that, and with the hard work and support of Nigerians, President Tinubu will, by God’s grace, complete his second term in 2027.

“After that, power will return to the North,” Ganduje stated.

El-Rufai, in a post on his verified X handle, expressed concerns about the APC’s current trajectory, warning that unless the party reaffirms its progressive values, it risks losing power by 2031.

He likened the present political climate to the period leading to Jonathan’s defeat in 2015, stating that Tinubu’s administration must avoid alienating the North.

“I am naturally inclined to support my party’s reelection in 2027, but as a realist, I have my concerns,” El-Rufai noted.

“The current political climate mirrors the circumstances that led to Jonathan’s downfall—where arrogance and disregard for the North played a significant role.”

He stressed that the North played a decisive role in Tinubu’s victory in 2023 and should not be taken for granted.

“Less than two years into this administration, the relationship between the North and the presidency is deteriorating, largely due to the actions and statements of certain individuals from Tinubu’s geopolitical zone and ethnic group,” he added.

The growing tension between key Northern APC figures and the Tinubu-led administration has led to intense debate over the party’s future.

El-Rufai’s warning highlights potential cracks in the ruling party’s coalition, particularly regarding power dynamics leading up to 2027.

While Ganduje remains confident that Tinubu will serve two full terms, El-Rufai’s remarks signal underlying discontent within the party’s Northern bloc, raising questions about the APC’s unity and electoral prospects in the next general election.

As political discussions intensify, the 2027 presidential race is shaping up to be a major battleground within the ruling party, with power rotation, Northern support, and APC’s internal cohesion becoming critical talking points in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

