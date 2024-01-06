Ganduje Receives Ewuga, ZLP Guber Candidate, Ombugaku, Other Decampees Into APC In Nasarawa

The National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday received former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sen. Solomon Ewuga and hundreds of other decampees from the opposite People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into the party.

Other decampees included the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state in the 2023 election, Mathew Ombugaku, the immediate past State Assembly member, Hon. Musa Iyimoga of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Dr. Yusuf Alfa among dozen other.

Speaking during an elaborate ceremony at the City Hall in Lafia, Ganduje described the former senator as an asset to the state and the country.

Ganduje said the APC leadership under his watch would reconcile aggrieved members who left the ruling party and are brought back to strengthen the party for victory in future elections.

He said that the ruling party under him would promote internal democracy and create a level playing group for members to exercise their aspirations, saying doing so would void needles disagreements among members.

The APC National Chairman said that the ruling party has formulated a blueprint to to enable win governorship seats in the 36 states of the federation in future elections.

Speaking, Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule lauded the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr George Akume and other leaders of the party for the feat achieved so far.

Governor Sule said that given the pedigree of Sen. Ewuga and his wealth of experience, his return would boost the profile of the party in the state.

On his part, former governor of the state and immediate past senator representing Nasarawa South, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, praised the National Chairman of the party, saying the increased fortunes of the party were brought about by the sterling leadership style of Ganduje.

Al-makura lauded President Bola Tinubu-led administration and expressed optimism that the government have to capacity to tackle the security and economic challenges confronting the country.

He also promised to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed in adding value to the lives and welfare of the people of the state.

Al-Makura described the detection of Ewuga as a welcome development and believed that it would add value to the state and increase the fortune of the party.

Also speaking, the Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Aliyu Bello said the defection of Sen. Ewuga and others to the party was a wise one, saying the decampees would enjoy equal rights and privilege to pursue their ambitions like any other members of the party.

Responding, on behalf of decampees, Sen. Solomon Ewuga expressed gratitude to Ganduje, Akume, Sule and others for the reception accorded him.

He said that APC was his home and described the occasion as homecoming, pledging to support the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule and the party to succeed.