Ganduje Receives 40,000 Decampees In Katsina

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has received no fewer than 40,000 decampees from various political parties in Katsina State.

Ganduje received the defectors at Ingawa Local Government Area (LGA) yesterday, during the inauguration of the APC campaign for the local council elections in the state scheduled for February 15.

According to the APC national chairman, the new entrants included thousands of the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), among others.

He added that one of the decampees was Alhaji Rabiu Gambo, a former PDP State Chairman,, who was also its Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections.

