Ganduje: Peaceful Co-existence Key to Nigeria’s Unity, Progress

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of peaceful coexistence required for the unity and progress of the country.

He made the call in a statement in Abuja while felicitating Muslim ummah, party supporters and all Nigerians on the occasion of the 2023 Eid- el-Maulud celebrations.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Edwin Olofu, called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political leanings, to remain tolerant.

He also appealed to Nigerians to continue to support and pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he tackled the economic and security challenges besetting the country. “Warmest wishes to you and your loved ones on this day.

May Allah fill your heart with lots of joy, peace, and good health. “Let us also use the occasion to pray for our country and President Tinubu as he takes very bold steps to reposition the country on the path of growth and prosperity.”