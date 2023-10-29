Ganduje: Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland Was Passionate, Hospitable To His People

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has described the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Ado Abdulrahman Ibrahim as a passionate and hospitable person in a statement issued in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Traditional Ruler died on Sunday morning in Abuja and ascended the throne in 1997.

In the statement issued on October 29, Ganduje also described the Kogi first-class monarch as a father figure who lived his life for the growth of Ebiraland in particular, Kogi state, and Nigeria in general.

The statement further stated that late Ohinoyi’s leadership reflected his humility, as he was passionate, hardworking, and hospitable towards his subjects both at home and diaspora.

Ganduje noted that the fascinating life and journey of Ado Abdulrahman Ibrahim’s life is a testimony of his resilience, wisdom, and dedication to tradition.

The former governor of Kano state said that late Ado Abdulrahman Ibrahim’s reign as the 4th Ohinoyi of Ebiraland left an indelible mark on Ebiraland, while his commitment to discipline serves as an inspiration for generations yet unborn.

Olofu said, “Ganduje commiserated with the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the immediate family of the late monarch, and Kogite in general over the loss.

“He prayed unto Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant the departed soul eternal rest.”