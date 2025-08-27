Ganduje Not Corrupt, Aide Tells Kano Govt

Muhammad Garba, ex-Chief of Staff to the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) Umar Ganduje, yesterday dismissed the allegations of corruption levelled against the exKano State governor. In a statement, he criticised “a deliberate attempt by the Kano State Government to link Ganduje to financial misappropriation, corruption, and misconduct”.

He described the corruption claims against Ganduje as “politically motivated and misleading”. Garba’s comments followed the state government’s reaction to the allegations that Abdullahi Rogo, Chief Protocol Officer to Governor Abba Yusuf, diverted N6.5 billion belonging to the government.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are investigating Rogo over the allegations. Garba said Ganduje governed the state with accountability, transparency, and left an indelible legacy during his 8-year tenure.

He said: “These assertions, specifically regarding the supposed overspending through the Protocol Directorate and claims of land grabbing, are politically motivated, misleading, and entirely untrue.”