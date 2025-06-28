Ganduje Mourns Renowned Business Mogul, Dantata

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and renowned Kano business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died at the age of 94.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje described the late Dantata as a pillar of commerce, philanthropy, and community development, whose enduring legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a towering figure whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic landscape—particularly in the northern region—remain unmatched. His life was one of immense service not only to business but to humanity. His philanthropic gestures and commitment to community upliftment defined his legacy,” Ganduje said.

He noted that Dantata’s passing is a monumental loss to Kano State and the entire nation, adding that his wisdom, humility, and generosity would be sorely missed.

The former governor extended his condolences to the Dantata family, the Kano Emirate Council, the business community, and all who were touched by the late icon’s life and work.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. We pray for strength and comfort for his family during this difficult time,” he added.