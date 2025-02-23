Ganduje, Minister Disagree Over APC’s Leadership In Kano

Share

Crisis erupted in the Kano State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) over moves by the National Chairman of the Party, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to impose the fourth term agenda of the current Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas whose tenure will elapse soon.

However, Minister of State Housing, Yusuf Abdullahi Atta, was quoted to have warned severally that, “any attempt to give the current Chairman of the APC Abdullahi Abbas another chance would cause serious crises in the Party”.

“We will not take it lightly if the current Chairman Abdullahi Abbas is imposed on Us for the fourth term, this will surely result in Us decamping immediately from the Party”, he warned.

The Minister of State Housing issued this threat during his stakeholders and Caucus meeting at Fagge Local Government on Saturday.

Yusuf Atta recalled that “the arrogant and misguided disposition of Abdullahi Abbas as State Chairman, questioning the powerful position of God was among so many negative tendencies that crippled and made the Party lose power in 2023”.

“And up till today, the same Person has not changed, therefore we are strongly warning that in any case and anyhow Abdullahi Abbas is given another chance everyone should consider the Party losing 2027”.

He explained, “We were given good training by Our Parents and we know who is God hence we never dare him, but this Man don’t know that, therefore with him as Chairman APC is a foregone Party in Kano”.

Atta said in 2023 their Party APC won the Governorship contest with Gawuna and Sule Garo as Gubernatorial candidates and Deputy, but what happened was that Anti God remarks of Abdullahi Abbas truncated their victory.

Reports have it that the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje is allegedly hellbent on imposing Abdullahi Abbas to continue as State Chairman of the Party for the fourth term.

Ganduje is said to be determined about Abdullahi Abbas as State Chairman to cripple the chances of Deputy President of the Senate Senator Barau Jibrin’s moves to clinch the Governor’s seat in 2027.

