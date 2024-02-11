Ganduje Loses To LG Chairman To NNPP

The Chairman of Dawa- kin Tofa Local Government Area, Kano State, Alhaji Ado Tambai, the Council area of the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has defected from the party to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) at a colorful ceremony.

The Ganduje’s LGA chairman, Tambai who among other counterparts defect- ed from of the APC, were said to be not happy with their former Party despite their unalloyed loyalty to the National Chairman of the Party.

Alhaji Ado Tambai Kwa, together with other three local government Chairmen left APC to NNPP alongside their Councilors who though their tenures ended late last Friday.

Mr. Kwa who is a close ally of the APC National chairman, dumped the party alongside two of his colleagues from Nasarawa, Auwalu Anramfosu, and that of Garun Malam LGA, Alhaji Muddasir Garun Mallam, respectively Receiving the defectors, the Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf said,” NNPP is home to any person wishing the state the best.”

Governor Abba welcomed them into the party and assured them of work- ing together with all the NNPP members as one family.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf hinted that his Party and his administration are onboard to ensure that every sons and daughter of Kano enjoyed the benefits of being indigenes, adding that his idea of governance is not the usual parochial ancient thinking of Leadership.

He said: “We are going to work hand in hand with anybody who is ready to be onboard our salvation journey of a greater Kano and we will do that for a better State for everybody as one family.”