Ganduje Leads APC NWC To Visit Buhari In Daura

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained the rationale behind his delegation’s visit to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ganduje and his group paid the former President a visit on Monday, October 2nd in his hometown of Daura.

Speaking on Tuesday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, the former Governor of Kano State and APC Chairman said he went to formally introduce the new leadership of the APC to the former president and to rejoice with him on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

He said, “It is mainly to introduce the newly constituted National Working Committee of our great party. And also to show to him our solidarity and to thank him for what he has done for the country in eight years.

“To also congratulate him on the Independence Day celebration, 63 years of development for Nigeria for which eight years must be a portion of his administration. That is why we are here in Daura at his residence, and we thank him for receiving us.”

Speaking further, the former governor expressed his pleasure over the victories of the APC in some of the Tribunal judgments delivered so far.

“Of course, seeing is believing and we are happy and comfortable. But that is not enough.

We have three off-season elections coming up in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo. Insha Allah, we will also win these elections. So, we are happy with the developments,” he added.