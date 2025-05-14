Ganduje, Jibrin Sympathize With Top Islamic Scholar AbdulWahab

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy President of the Senate Barau Jibrin, and some top Federal Government Officials paid a sympathy visit to a renowned Islamic Scholar Sheikh Muhammad AbdulWahab over his sickness and brother’s death.

AbdulWahab who returned from a Foreign Country where he spent months recuperating from sickness was said to have suspended his weekly preachings, other Islamic activities.

The National Chairman of the APC alongside Senator Barau Jibrin the Deputy President of the Senate, have paid a condolence visit to the 2023 Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate of APC in Kano Murtala Sule Garo who lost his eldest Brother Babangida Sule Garo.

Ganduje, said they are in Kano on behalf of the APC family, government and the general Nigerians to Sympathize with the Sheik who has devoted his life to teaching People good virtues.

He said they were monitoring closely with concerns even when he was recuperating outside the Country while appreciating God for his quick recovery.

“We thank God for your life, we cherish and value your life which is essentially dedicated to making Citizens patriotic and productive.”

Speaking, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, appreciated God for sparing the life of Sheik AbdulWahab, explaining that they were earlier disturbed about the news of his sickness.

Senator Barau Jibrin, noted, “we are extremely happy with your full recovery and in God names you will continue to preach to humanity, so that communities would adapt to spiritual well-being for a prosperous Nigeria.”

Sheikh Muhammad AbdulWahab offered special Prayers for the success of the Government and a peaceful Country devoid of Insecurity and poverty.

