Ganduje Is Fine, Not In Critical Condition – Garba

Comrade Mohammed Garba, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the former All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman and former Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday dismiss reports claiming his principal is in critical condition at a hospital in London.

In an interview, Garba provided clarity, stating that Ganduje is indeed in London, however, he is in good health contrary to the rumours circulating.

He added that since the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Ganduje has been in London, which is why he was unable to attend Buhari’s funeral.

READ ALSO

Garba further stated that if Ganduje’s health were in a critical state, they would have no reason to hide it from his supporters so that prayers could be made on his behalf.

“He is fine. Of course, it is rare for someone of Ganduje’s age not to have some minor health concerns, but it is not true that he is in critical condition as people are claiming.

“We spoke with him just last night, and there is no problem. Anyone can fall sick, but as far as I know, he is in stable health,” Garba said.

Ganduje, who led the APC from 2023, resigned from his position citing health reasons, as stated in his resignation letter. However, he was later seen taking up duties as the Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).