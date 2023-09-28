Ganduje Is A Serial Looser, Who Can’t Win His Pooling Unit – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has taken a hard knock on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, describing him as a serial looser who recently lost even at his wards Pooling Unit.

Speaking with newsmen while responding to Ganduje who while receiving some decampees from NNPP to his party in Abuja, said “Kwankwaso is a looser”, the NNPP State Chairman in Kano, Hashimu Dungurawa, reminded Ganduje of his political trajectory.

“If Ganduje has forgotten, he is talking to his Political Master, who he served as Deputy Governor for 8 years and same Kwankwaso made him representative of Lake Chad and also his Personal Secretary when he was Minister of Defense”.

The NNPP Chairman, said, “The same Kwankwaso after ensuring that he kept Ganduje closely helping him to survive Political life, he ensured that in 2015 he Personally despite all odds made him Governor in Kano”.

He added, “it will amount to Political betrayal for Ganduje to know to have the guts to speak ill of Kwankwaso because there has been a time when even Ganduje in tears said that he has nothing to pay Kwankwaso what he did to him in life”.

Hashimu Dungurawa asked Ganduje how many times he had won elections on his own, from 1999 to date what happened in just recent Elections, when he clearly lost out in his hometown Ganduje where he couldn’t even win his own Pooling Unit.

He said, “If not Ganduje, who quickly forgot recent realities, just this 2023, he cannot win Kano despite the fact that Kwankwaso came in with a new brand Party and not only his Governorship Candidate, even his own Son he made to contest House of Representatives he was hands down defeated by Kwankwaso, so what is he talking about”.

The Kano NNPP Chairman, said the child play they did in the Elections Tribunal, thinking is what gives him hope to open his mouth, it will soon be overturned by the Appeal Court.

He notes, “Just because, Ganduje managed his way to become the National Chairman of APC, which would soon be taking over, he thinks Kwankwaso is his mate, well time will surely show who is who”, Dungurawa boosted.