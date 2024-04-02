Ganduje Interested In S’East Welfare, Progress – Okpala

Oliver Okpala, Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said his principal was interested in the welfare and progress of the South East geopolitical zone.

Okpala stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja defending Ganduje’s statement in Anambra at the APC event.

Fondue had at the APC event in Anambra charged the Anambra people and the South East in general to come to the national politics by joining APC, adding that APGA has not progressed Anambra since 2003.

However, the statement did not go well with the APGA members as they had attacked the APC National Chairman.

The APGA members and other political parties in South East saw Ganduje’s call as insulting.

But reacting to the views of APGA and other political parties in the zone, Okpala said that the National Chairman meant well for South East.

He said, “Ganduje is only interested in the welfare and progress of the South East, that is why since he assumed office he has ensured that sons and daughters of the region have been appointed into strategic positions.

“Even many of his personal aids are from Anambra State. He has done his part, It is now left for the people to whom he has spoken to heed the advice. The clock is ticking!”

Further defending his principal, Impala said, “Ganduje is not their problem, but he is rather a true friend of the Igbo race. Are these ignorant boys aware that Ganduje holds the title of Agunechemba 1 of the Igbo race? This means the lion protects the people of Igbo land.

“If he is an enemy of Igbo he wouldn’t have been given traditional Igbo titles in Abia and Ukpo in Anambra state by two renowned traditional rulers in Igbo land.

“This is a clear indication that he is an Igbo lover and that was why he showed concern about the plight of the people on how they could be better rewarded for their enormous contributions to national development.

“What offence has he therefore committed? Should he have encouraged the people to remain politically isolated, remain in APGA and therefore remain backward and lacking?

“Nobody should use his harmless advice as a political gimmick to further hoodwink the people. It is clear that Anambra has not made the progress expected due to its severance from the political tree of prosperity at the centre.”