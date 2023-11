The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday hosted the former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja residence.

The APC made this known in a terse statement shared on his official X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, November 24.

The post reads, “The National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, received in audience former President Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan at his residence in Abuja.”