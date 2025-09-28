Ganduje Faults Kano Govt, Says Gov Yusuf Got More Revenue Than I Received

Abdullahi Ganduje, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate Past Governor of Kano State, has alleged that in six months, his successor, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, got more allocations from the Federal Government than he received in his 8-year administration.

Speaking after a stakeholders’ meeting in Kano, Ganduje reportedly questioned the achievements of his successor, alleging that Yusuf’s government spends recklessly.

Ganduje’s claims followed the issue of monthly allocation to states, which has been topical under the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Defending the removal of fuel subsidy at a stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in Aso Rock earlier this year, the President had said, “I have a commitment to our manifestos, progressive ideas and beliefs. The policies are difficult, but there is no way Nigeria could have survived the continuation of fuel subsidy; there is no way.

“Today, I can beat my chest, and each of the governors here can confirm that allocation to the states is tripled. We have enough funding from the Local Government.”

Speaking on Saturday, Ganduje labelled his successor’s administration as a government of vendetta and cluelessness.

“When I took over power, I never wasted time probing my predecessor. Governance doesn’t end with one administration. But Abba Yusuf started his government with probes.

“Tell me, what have they uncovered? They’ve received more money in six months than my administration saw in eight years. Yet what have they achieved?

“This government has no grip on governance. It’s like comparing a messenger with a permanent secretary. Theirs is a government of bandits, clumsy and confused. They spend recklessly on projects without value for money.”

Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the governor’s spokesperson, was contacted, but he had not replied to Daily Trust’s request for reaction to Ganduje’s claims as of the time of filing this report.