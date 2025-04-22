Ganduje Faults Galadima’s Comments

Share

Oliva Okpala, Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje has criticised New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Board of Trustees (BoT) member Buba Galadima for attacking the former Kano State governor.

Galadima had said Ganduje had no electoral value. However, in a statement yesterday, Okpala said: “His statement clearly portrays him as a mischievous personality, politically.

“We know Galadima’s garrulous and weightless antecedents and we are not surprised by this his baseless claims.

“He was a well-known member of the Buhari Organisation but always preferred to take skewed positions, that made all attempts of the organisation to win election futile.

“Is that the kind of person who would determine who has electoral value? “Ganduje is wellknown, tested and trusted result-orientated technocrat and politician of high repute, who successful led Kano for two uninterrupted terms.

“He is a man with infallible proof of performance across Kano and beyond.”

