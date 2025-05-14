Ganduje Family Bows To Muhammadu Sanusi II As Emir Of Kano

Share

In a significant political and cultural development, the immediate family of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has formally recognized Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The move marks a notable shift in allegiance, following years of tension surrounding the Kano Emirate. As part of the reconciliation, Dr. Ganduje endorsed the nomination of his nephew, Alhaji Jamilu Sani Umar, who was turbaned by Emir Sanusi as the new Village Head of Ganduje in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

The turbaning ceremony, held at the historic Kofar Kudu Palace, was attended by a large crowd of supporters from Ganduje town. The presence of Ganduje family members and loyalists signaled renewed loyalty to Emir Sanusi, who was controversially dethroned in 2020 during Ganduje’s tenure as governor of Kano State.

This development appears to signify a departure from the Ganduje family’s earlier alignment with the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, who continues to occupy the Nassarawa mini palace. It also reflects a reconciliation between the Ganduje dynasty and the current Kano Emirate Council under the leadership of Sanusi II.

The newly turbaned village head, Alhaji Jamilu Sani Umar, is a direct descendant of the Ganduje family and nephew to the APC National Chairman. His predecessor, Alhaji Sani Ganduje, had been removed under controversial circumstances, which further strained the relationship between the family and Emir Sanusi’s loyalists.

Despite his absence at the ceremony, sources confirmed that Dr. Ganduje facilitated the process and ensured a high-level delegation from Ganduje town attended the event. His silent endorsement is seen by many as a strategic political recalibration.

Commenting on the development, public affairs analyst Alhaji Bashir Gentle praised Emir Sanusi’s decision to accept the nomination as a mark of statesmanship and forgiveness.

“Emir Sanusi has shown true leadership and character by accepting Ganduje’s nephew. He has risen above past grievances and embraced peace,” Gentle remarked. “If Ganduje did not recognize Sanusi as the rightful Emir, why would he send a nominee to him for turbaning?”

Observers believe the event may mark the end of the rift between Ganduje and Sanusi, and could signal broader political realignments in Kano State ahead of future electoral contests.

Share