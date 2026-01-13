New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 13, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
Ganduje Expresses Shock After Kwankwaso Tags Him As ‘Enemy’

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed shock and disappointment at comments allegedly made by Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who reportedly referred to Ganduje as his enemy.

The remarks came amid recent political developments surrounding Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s defection to the APC, which has heightened political tensions in Kano State.

Responding on his social media accounts, Dr. Ganduje rejected the labeling, describing it as unnecessary and expressing disbelief. He stated, “I’m shocked and sad when I heard my bosom friend Rabiu Kwankwaso referring to me as his enemy. At no point did I see him as an enemy. We have gone too far beyond this.”

Ganduje further urged for unity in Kano State, saying, “I think there’s no better time for a united Kano than now. I urge him to calm down with politics and take it easy with himself.”

