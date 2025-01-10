Ganduje Drags Kano Into Social Security Threat With N48bn Outstanding Gratuities – Yusuf

Share

…Pays N16 billion gratuities, review minimum pension to N20,000

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has accused the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of worsening the social security of the state over his failure to prioritize payment of gratuities and death benefits of the state retirees in his eight-year tenure.

Governor Yusuf worried over the ‘perennial neglect’ of the immediate past administration to pay pensioners for eight years, thereby reducing the Pension Fund Trustees with cumulative outstanding of over N48 billion.

Yusuf made this remark on Thursday during the official launch of the 3rd tranche of N5 billion payment of backlog of gratuities and death benefits of retirees at the open arena, government house in Kano.

In a statement released by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Governor Yusuf sympathized with the state pensioners who he said had passed through difficult times and untold hardship during Ganduje-led administration out of his self-centredness.

He emphasized that hundreds of retirees had lost their lives while waiting endlessly for their entitlements that were denied for no just reason.

” The perennial neglect of Ganduje’s administration to settle pensioners entitlements in the last eight years of his government has subjected pensioners to hardship in Kano.”

“This is the biggest social security threat ever witnessed since the creation of Kano state in 1967. Many have lost their lives while waiting endlessly for their gratuities”. Yusuf said.

The Governor explained that the release of a cumulative sum of N16 billion in gratuities to about 6,886 retirees in three tranches was part of his campaign promise to ease the pain of senior citizens who had contributed immensely to public service while on active service.

According to him, payment of backlog gratuities to the lawful beneficiaries is not only an obligation but a moral right of every leader. He assured the retirees of transparent processes of the payment which they would receive through an electronic system from government treasury.

Yusuf reminded the additional sum of N846 million unclaimed death benefit and directed the state head of service, the Sharia commission and the pension fund trustee to intensify the search and identify relatives of the deceased pensioners for payment.

“Out of over N48 billion inherited, we commenced settlement process with N6 billion being the 1st tranch to 2,2667 retirees. A few months later we released the second tranche of N5 billion to 2,216 pensioners. Today, I am overwhelmed with joy to witness the launch of the 3rd trench of N5 billion for 2,000 beneficiaries.

“We are not paying the pensioners in cash because we don’t have confidence in the cash payment, and we would not allow the irregularities that characterize the past administration to reoccur. You will all be paid through a bank account directly to your account”. He assured the beneficiaries.

Yusuf used the occasion to announce approval for the upward review of the minimum pensioner award from N5,000 to N20,000 to reflect the impact of inflation, and its resultant implications largely on the purchasing power of the people.

Earlier, the President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Comrade Titus Audu Amba lauded the commitment of the Kano state government to reduce the overwhelming burden of pension gratuities in Kano.

He challenged Nigerian governors to imbibe the rare gesture of Governor Yusuf on pensioners’ entitlements, stressed the impact of the N16 billion would not only change the lives of the immediate beneficiaries but improve the macroeconomy system of the state.

