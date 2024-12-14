Ganduje Drafted 46 Armed Men to Arrest Me – Yusuf’s Spokesperson

Share

The Director General of Information and Communication to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, Mallam Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, has accused the National Chairman of APC, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of allegedly drafting 46 Armed Security Personnel to arrest him.

The reasons for the planned arrest, according to the Governor’s Spokesperson, Bature, was because of a story that Ganduje was suspended by his APC Ganduje Town executive members.

However, in another development, a Kano High Court Number 18 Miller Road, issued a restraining order against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), DSS, and other security agencies, from arresting Malam Sanusi Bature.

This legal reprieve follows allegations by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, acting National Chairman of the APC, accusing Dawakin-Tofa of orchestrating his suspension at the APC ward level six months ago.

The court granted the ex-parte order on December 12, 2024, shielding Dawakin-Tofa from what his legal team described as “harassment and intimidation.”

The order also extends to several high-ranking officers, including the AIG Zone one, Kano Commissioner of Police, and SP Mojirade Obisiji.

According to suit No. K/M2500/2024, the directive prohibits any action that could infringe upon Dawakin-Tofa’s fundamental rights to liberty, dignity, and freedom of movement.

The controversy erupted after Ganduje alleged a conspiracy spearheaded by Dawakin-Tofa, who hails from the same local government as Ganduje and the NNPP-led Kano State Government.

Ganduje claimed they were behind his impending suspension, a move he described as an attempt to cripple his political influence.

Acting on Ganduje’s petition, the IGP had summoned Dawakin-Tofa to Abuja, alongside Ganduje’s APC ward executives, citing allegations of conspiracy and actions likely to breach public peace.

This confrontation, rooted in a longstanding power struggle between Kano’s two most prominent political figures, has further strained the already tense relationship between Ganduje and Governor Yusuf.

Dawakin-Tofa, through his legal counsels, led by Barr. Haruna Musa Muhammad countered the invitation with a lawsuit, describing it as a politically motivated move designed to tarnish his reputation and disrupt his duties.

The court also directed that all legal documents be served to the respondents, including the APC and senior police officers, through special bailiffs.

The animosity between Dawakin-Tofa and Ganduje dates back nine years to 2015, when Ganduje, as governor-elect, reportedly ordered Dawakin-Tofa’s arrest over his opposition during that year’s gubernatorial election.

In this latest twist, Ganduje allegedly briefed the IGP that Dawakin-Tofa was the mastermind behind his suspension by the APC ward executives.

Consequently, a team of 40 police officers from the IGP Monitoring Unit was reportedly mobilized to Kano with the sole aim of apprehending the governor’s spokesperson after he declined the IGP’s invitation.

Efforts to reach the National Police Spokesperson (FPPRO) were unsuccessful, as calls and text messages to his phone went unanswered.

Similarly, Dawakin-Tofa declined to comment on the matter, stating that it is already before the court.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for January 22, 2025.

