Ganduje Dollar: Kano Anti-Graft Commission Hired Falana To Lead Counsel

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC has engaged the services of Mr Femi Falana, SAN, to lead the commission’s counsels over the alleged dollar bribery video involving the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje before the Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

The Commission’s counsel, Usman Fari dropped the hint while speaking with newsmen shortly after Friday’s court sitting presided over by Justice A. M. Liman.

Fari who boasted that the commission is ready for the court case noted that at the next adjourned date, the learned senior counsel, Falana will lead the team of lawyers.

According to him, “The commission has engaged the learned senior counsel, Femi Falana, SAN to lead us in the matter. So by the next adjourned date, 25th July 2023, the Senior Advocate will lead the lawyers on behalf of the 6th respondent.

“We are ever ready for the matter,” Fari maintained.

Earlier, when the matter was called, the counsel to the former governor, Bar. B. Hemba informed the court that he needed to respond to court processes served on them by the respondent hence the inability of the court to proceed with the hearing.

The presiding Judge, Justice A. M. Liman however adjourned the matter till 25th July 2023 for a hearing.

Recall that Ganduje had earlier approached the court with an exparte application through his counsel, Bar. B. Hemba where he secured an order restraining the commission and other agents from investigating, inviting, and arresting over the alleged dollar video.

Joined in the suit were eight respondents which include, Nigeria Police, the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Kano State, State Security Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Others are, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Attorney General of Kano State and the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.