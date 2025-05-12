Ganduje Dismisses Lamido’s Claim On Joining PDP

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday dismissed claims that he intends to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Ganduje, the PDP was dead while the APC is gearing up for a decisive victory in the 2027 elections.

Ganduje remarked in response to a claim by the former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, that the APC would collapse and former PDP members like himself would return.

Lamido on Sunday said, “I’m confident that all those who left the PDP will return, including Ganduje, because very soon, the APC will burst and split into factions, having accommodated people with different mindsets.

Dismissing the claim in a statement in Abuja on Monday by his Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, the APC National Chairman said that instead of rejoining the PDP, it was Lamido who would soon join the APC.

He stressed that he has no reason to leave the ruling party for what he called a “failing opposition.”

Ganduje expressed pride in his role as APC leader and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening internal democracy and advancing good governance.

He urged Lamido to concentrate on fixing the PDP’s internal issues rather than spreading baseless claims

The statement read, “Ganduje predicted that the PDP will go into extinction by the end of 2025, based on the internal squabbles in the party.

“It is evident to any discerning observer that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC continues to gain momentum, with prominent political figures across the country defecting to the party in large numbers.

“With such overwhelming national support, the APC remains focused on consolidating its achievements and preparing for a resounding victory in the 2027 general elections.

“In fact we will soon receive Sule Lamido because very soon he won’t have where to go, the PDP is dead.”

