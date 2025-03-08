Share

In a bold statement on Friday, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, declared that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is “dying at a fantastic rate.”

Ganduje made this remark while welcoming the 2023 PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s support groups from 19 Northern States into the APC fold in Abuja.

Speaking alongside Deputy Senate President Senator Jibrin Barau, Ganduje claimed that no aspirant has shown interest in contesting the upcoming Anambra governorship election under the party’s platform, highlighting its dwindling influence.

The support groups, originally mobilized for the 2023 general election under the Coalition of Atiku Support Groups, have formally defected from the PDP after having campaigned for the former Vice President.

Addressing the decampees, Ganduje noted that the PDP’s challenges extend beyond defections. “Even in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, the PDP is yet to have aspirants for screening.

This delay underscores the fact that opposition parties are dying, while the APC is harvesting their members,” he asserted.

The representatives from each of the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a total of five per state, attended the event.

These groups have pledged to work for the success of President Tinubu as the nation gears up for the 2027 general election.

Hon. Abubakar Malami, Coordinator of the Coalition, described the support groups as a diverse mix of women, youths, students, traders, academics, and farmers.

“In the 2023 general election build-up, we mobilised our members across every nook and cranny of the 19 Northern States and the FCT to campaign for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,” he stated.

Senator Jibrin Barau, speaking earlier in the event, hailed the defection as a significant win for the APC.

“It’s a big catch. We are making a big catch today at our party. Mr. President is a very good man, and his efforts to reposition Nigeria into a land of prosperity are commendable,” Barau said. He further urged the new members to unite with the President in transforming the nation’s developmental trajectory.

“You are joining the APC family because it cherishes hard work. In our party, every member is given equal opportunity regardless of how long they have been with us. Your efforts and dedication will be recognized, sometimes even more than those who have been here since the party’s inception,” he added.

