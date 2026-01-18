Ganduje Denounces Brutal Killing Of Mother, Children In Kano

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has condemned the gruesome killing of a housewife and her children in Kano, describing the incident as tragic, inhumane, and deeply disturbing.

In a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Comrade Muhammad Garba, Dr. Ganduje expressed profound sorrow over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the Dorayi Chiranchi community in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

He described the killings as a painful reminder of the urgent need for sustained efforts to protect innocent lives and maintain peace and security in society.

Dr. Ganduje commended the Kano State Police Command for its swift response and prompt investigation, which led to the arrest of suspects connected to the crime.

The former governor of Kano State urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation and the diligent prosecution of those involved.

“The speed and professionalism demonstrated by the Kano State Police Command are reassuring. Justice must be pursued to its logical conclusion to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

He also called on residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information, stressing that community cooperation remains critical to sustaining peace and security.

In the same statement, the former APC chairman also mourned the death of Alhaji Bature Abdulaziz, a renowned businessman and respected community leader in Kano, who passed away after a brief illness.

Dr. Ganduje described the late Abdulaziz as a towering figure in Kano’s commercial and business community, noting that he rose to prominence through years of dedicated service to traders and business associations across the state and beyond.

He particularly highlighted Abdulaziz’s role as a former leader of the Kantin Kwari Market Traders Association, where he was widely known for advocating the rights and welfare of traders and contributing significantly to the growth and organisation of commercial activities in Kano.

Dr. Ganduje prayed for the eternal rest of the departed souls and for divine protection and peace in Kano State and the country at large.